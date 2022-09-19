carVertical Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. carVertical has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $1,346.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks.CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

