Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 8,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Down 4.9 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,570,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,233. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

