Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.58 and last traded at $37.45. 3,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 408,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

