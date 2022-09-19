Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 614.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.18. 66,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,968. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

