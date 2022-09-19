Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

