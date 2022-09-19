Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 270,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
