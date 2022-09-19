Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,588 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $21.12. 3,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,696. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

