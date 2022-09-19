Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,319,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,190. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

