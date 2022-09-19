Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CGRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 134,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,317. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. The company had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.