Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, extraction, and development of precious and base metal projects, and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that includes 26 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits covering an area of 851.9 hectares located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

