California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in California Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its position in California Resources by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,159 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in California Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,867,000 after purchasing an additional 416,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CRC traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

