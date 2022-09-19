Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 633,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 47,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,293. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.