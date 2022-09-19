Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,900 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 550,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.68% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
