Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $167.22. The stock had a trading volume of 59,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,728 shares of company stock worth $63,966,614 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

