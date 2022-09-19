CACHE Gold Market Capitalization Tops $4.18 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $52.99 or 0.00278957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $44,409.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold’s launch date was February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing.A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time.CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

