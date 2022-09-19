Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,541.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $28,541.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000411 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

