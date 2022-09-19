BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,557,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,277.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, August 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $15,100.00.

Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.03. 18,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $67.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at $115,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

