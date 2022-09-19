BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.57.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.59 on Thursday. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

