BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$132.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.50.

Shares of DOO opened at C$90.78 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$125.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$93.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

