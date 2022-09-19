BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after acquiring an additional 505,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 114,030 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Trading Down 2.9 %

BRP stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -185.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

