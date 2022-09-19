Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) PT at GBX 838

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 838 ($10.13).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WKP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64).

Workspace Group Price Performance

Workspace Group Company Profile

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.13) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 489.80 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 912 ($11.02). The stock has a market cap of £971.60 million and a PE ratio of 745.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 550.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 620.83.

(Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.