Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT at $67.17

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 19.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.17. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

