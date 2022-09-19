Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $16.88

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Repay alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Repay Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at $8,559,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 42.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 577.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 200,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Repay has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.