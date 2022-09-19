Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT at $73.18

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.85.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

