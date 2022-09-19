Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$9.13

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.25 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$3.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at C$194,752.30. In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,752.30. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,018.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,667 shares of company stock worth $339,236.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

