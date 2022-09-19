Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) PT at GBX 167.42

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.42 ($2.02).

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.3 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 105.98 ($1.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.14 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

