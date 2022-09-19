Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $39.29

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Aramark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Aramark Trading Down 1.4 %

Aramark stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.67. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

