Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

BMY traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.33. 164,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,133,588. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

