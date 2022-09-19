Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridgford Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BRID stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Bridgford Foods has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

