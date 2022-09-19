Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 287,456 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287,456 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Terminix Global worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Terminix Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 483,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.76. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $48.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

