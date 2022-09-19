Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,667 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $33,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.36. 14,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,626. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

