Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,879 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,512 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.25. 62,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.14 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.