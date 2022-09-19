Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $57.65 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. 180,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

