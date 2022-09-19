Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $65.99 and a 52 week high of $120.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

