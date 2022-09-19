Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.07. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average is $201.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

