Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,813,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $153.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

