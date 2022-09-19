Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $380.74. 1,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.25. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

