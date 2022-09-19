Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,263 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.92. 9,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,746. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.91, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

