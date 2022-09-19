BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

