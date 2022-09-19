Bradley W. Wells Purchases 40,000 Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating) Director Bradley W. Wells bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,993,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,793,785.10.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Stock Performance

Shares of VQS traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 108,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59.

Get VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) alerts:

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.