Bradley W. Wells Purchases 40,000 Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating) Director Bradley W. Wells bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,993,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,793,785.10.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Stock Performance
Shares of VQS traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 108,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile
