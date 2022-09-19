Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 90,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 146,142 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,246. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

