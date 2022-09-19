Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 130,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,419. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

