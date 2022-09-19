Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 606,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 742,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,207,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. Raymond James upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

