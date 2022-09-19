bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

bluebird bio Trading Down 6.5 %

BLUE stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,678. The stock has a market cap of $457.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.12. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Insider Activity

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 195,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 573,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

