Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAQ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Blue World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

