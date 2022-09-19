Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 264,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,874.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,706,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 108.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,452,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 754,963 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,169,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 428.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 545,063 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXSL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. 2,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $38.32.

Separately, Compass Point upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

