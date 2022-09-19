BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 103,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,522. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

