BlackPool Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $519,673.29 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. BlackPool has a total market cap of $519,673.29 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,453.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007693 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058186 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010466 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00062743 BTC.
BlackPool Profile
BlackPool (CRYPTO:BPT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
Buying and Selling BlackPool
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackPool using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BlackPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.