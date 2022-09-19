BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.
In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,207. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
