BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of BL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,207. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

