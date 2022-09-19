BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Achieves $798,999.94

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $798,999.94 and $861.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,612,289 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

